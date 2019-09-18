Chandigarh woman on morning walk molested, case registered

A 45-year-old woman on a morning walk in Sector 18 on Monday was molested by a two-wheeler rider, who patted on her back, gave a flying kiss and sped away.

Police said footage of CCTV cameras installed in Sector 18-C is being scrutinised for ascertaining the identity of the unknown two-wheeler rider. The victim reported to the police that the accused was riding an Activa scooter. She failed to note down the registration number of the two-wheeler. Sources said the woman was walking along with her pet dog when the two-wheeler rider came from behind and patted on her back while blowing the horn. As the woman shouted, the accused made a sign of flying kiss and sped off, sources said.

A police officer said, “The incident occurred around 6.30 am. There were not many people on the road. The woman was strolling near her house along with her pet. Efforts are being made to identify the accused. The victim is a housewife. Her husband is a businessman. The woman claimed that she will identify the two-wheeler rider once he is produced before her. He was without helmet.”

An FIR was lodged at the Sector 19 police station.