Woman, NRI son drugged, robbed by domestic helps in Chandigarh’s Sector 36

A woman in her late 80s and her 65-year old NRI son, who had returned from the US, were drugged and robbed of their valuables including cash, iPhones, jewellery and other household items by their two domestic helps here at Sector 36.

The incident took place yesterday morning. It came to light late evening, when the mother and son regained their consciousness and found the entire house ransacked. The suspected domestic helps are natives of Nepal. A case was registered at PS 36.

One of the helps, identified as Sonu Thapa (19), was hired a month and a half back and was recommended by a previous help, also from Nepal, just five days back.

Police said that no domestic help verification was done for either of them with the local police. Surinder Pal Singh along with his mother, Sarvjit Kaur (89) returned from their ancestral farmhouse in Pehowa Thursday evening.

Though cops believed that the house helps had given the intoxicants mixed with dinner to the mother and son, the two reported to police that they were served the morning tea on Friday. Sources said that Surinder came from the US three weeks back. His only son was killed in a road accident in the US last month and his wife continues to be there.

Sources said that the incident came to light when the driver of the victims’ family had visited the house but returned after waiting for Surinder for over an hour yesterday morning.

Later, in the afternoon, a woman servant came and became suspicious after receiving no response. She informed the neighbours, who further informed the local police. Police from PS 36 came and opened the door. The woman and her son were found unconscious. They were rushed to GMCH-32.

In his complaint to the police, Surinder reported that a sum of Rs 20,000, two iPhones and certain household items were missing from the house. He sought time to make a detailed list of missing items from his house.

Police sources said that Surinder informed the police that they kept most of the jewellery in bank lockers. SHO PS 36, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “We have lodged an FIR against the two domestic helps. We collected the food samples from the kitchen for an examination. The footage of CCTV cameras are being scrutinised. The previous domestic help, who recommended Sonu to the victims is being traced.”

Sources said, “The aged Sarvjit Kaur had been residing alone in the house before her son had returned. The family had a tenant on the first floor earlier and the tenant also left the house. The mother and son have been recovering from the influence of intoxicants given to them”.