Woman with multiple NDPS cases held with 14.71 g heroin: police

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 11:48 AM IST
heroinPolice said the record revealed that the accused has a long history of involvement in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Photo: Freepik)
A 58-year-old woman with multiple NDPS cases against her was arrested and 14.71 gram of heroin was seized from her possession in the Maloya area of the city, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday.

Maloya police station SHO Inspector Jasbir Singh-led police team arrested the woman, police said.

According to police, an FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at Maloya police station against Banno, a resident of DMC area, Chandigarh.

Divulging details, police said on February 6, ASI Mangat Singh, along with a police party, apprehended the accused during routine patrolling and checking. Upon search, 14.71 gm of heroin was recovered from her possession on the spot, and the accused failed to produce any licence or permit for possessing the narcotic substance, police said.

“The recovered heroin has been taken into police possession as per procedure, and the accused was formally arrested on the same day. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and possible links in the local drug supply chain,” a police officer said.

Police said the record revealed that the accused has a long history of involvement in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Banno has previously been booked in several NDPS cases registered at different police stations in Chandigarh.

Police further pointed out that the accused’s sister, Bala, also known locally as a “drug queen”, was arrested earlier in a separate NDPS case.

“Special emphasis is being laid on identifying repeat offenders and dismantling local networks supplying narcotics, particularly in vulnerable areas,” the officer said.

“The accused will be produced before a court. Further investigations are in progress to identify backwards and forward linkages in the case,” the officer added.

