Woman with multiple NDPS cases held with 14.71 g heroin: police

Police said the record revealed that the accused has a long history of involvement in cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Photo: Freepik)

A 58-year-old woman with multiple NDPS cases against her was arrested and 14.71 gram of heroin was seized from her possession in the Maloya area of the city, the Chandigarh Police said on Friday.

Maloya police station SHO Inspector Jasbir Singh-led police team arrested the woman, police said.

According to police, an FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at Maloya police station against Banno, a resident of DMC area, Chandigarh.

Divulging details, police said on February 6, ASI Mangat Singh, along with a police party, apprehended the accused during routine patrolling and checking. Upon search, 14.71 gm of heroin was recovered from her possession on the spot, and the accused failed to produce any licence or permit for possessing the narcotic substance, police said.