Woman moves Punjab and Haryana HC for missing daughter, police say her body found in Rajasthan

A 35-year-old woman from Haryana has been able to learn about her 20-year-old daughter, who went missing last year, after she approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a habeas corpus plea.

On being issued a notice by the HC, the Haryana Police has submitted before a bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu that the dead body of the petitioner’s daughter was recovered from a canal at Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) on August 18, 2019, following which the police arrested suspect Ravinder on July 26 this year.

The petitioner, Karamjit Kaur of Fatehabad, Haryana, moved the High Court filing a habeas corpus plea on July 14, 2020, wanting the state to ascertain the safety and well-being of her daughter Sandeep Kaur, who had been missing since August 15, 2019.

The petitioner’s counsel Shreenath A Khemka argued before the court that the petitioner’s daughter Sandeep Kaur had been missing for almost a year now after she left to work at Rewari.

As per the petition, the 20-year-old girl after completing her class XII went for a three-month beauty parlour course under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) in 2017, where during the course she came in contact with Ravinder (suspect), who was working at another PMKVY centre at Ratia, Haryana. Sandeep Kaur got a job in PMKVY, where she worked for six months.

Ravinder then proposed another six-month course for Sandeep Kaur at Bhuna under PMKVY, and promised the petitioner that her daughter will be able to secure a good job then. Sandeep Kaur went to Bhuna for the course, and later she got a job at Rewari. On August 14, 2019, Sandeep Kaur called the petitioner, and told her that she was coming back to home for Rakhi the next day, and asked her mother to pick her from the Fatehabad bus station. However, thereafter, her (Sandeep Kaur’s) phone was switched off.

Advocate Khemka submitted that the woman approached the Bhuna police station on August 16 to file a complaint but she was told the area fell within the jurisdiction of Rewari police station. Later, a complaint was filed at Rewari police station.

However, when the petitioner’s grievance was not redressed by the respective police station, she approached the CMO twice in September and October, but to no avail. Therefore, she filed a criminal petition in the High Court.

The HC issued a notice to the Haryana Police in July 2020, following which the Rewari SP and Fatehabad SP filed their replies, stating that the body was recovered from a canal in Rajasthan on August 18, 2019.

The state of Haryana assured the court that the investigation in the matter will be carried out expeditiously by some responsible officer. The HC adjourned the hearing of the matter until September 25, 2020.

