Woman takes lover’s help to poison husband to death, held

A woman along with her lover allegedly poisoned her husband to death late on Tuesday and claimed he had a cardiac arrest. Ludhiana police solved the case with the arrest of the accused, Thursday.

Police said that Shilpa, 38, of Amaltas Enclave of Bhattiyan Bet village and her lover Jaswant Raj, 42, poisoned Varun Mittal, 40, to death. The FIR was registered on the statement of Kapil Kumar of Phillaur of Jalandhar, the cousin of the victim. Kumar stated that he received information that his cousin died on February 14. When he reached there he found the matter suspicious and informed police. An autopsy was conducted that mentioned that the victim died of poisoning. Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO Salem Tabri police station said that after the autopsy report suggested that the man died of poisoning, police rounded up his wife and her lover and they confessed to their crimes.

The SHO added that an FIR under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC was lodged against the accused. During questioning the woman stated that her husband was aware of her relations with Jaswant Raj. “Her husband used to thrash her following which she and her lover conspired to kill him,” the SHO said, adding that Shilpa and Varun got married in 2006 and the couple has a 14-year old daughter.