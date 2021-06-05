Woman loses husband, son in span of a year: ‘This virus has left me alone forever’

ASHPINDER KAUR, 56, and her daughter-in-law Akshita, 29, have both become widows in the span of a year.

In May last year, during the first Covid wave, Ashpinder’s husband Naripjit Singh, 57, lost his life to an chronic ailment. Last month, the second wave claimed the life of Akshita’s husband Sandeep, who was just 31.

Ashpinder is yet to recover from the shock of her son’s death. “I am left with no hope for the future. After the death of my husband, Sandeep was my only motivation to live on, but the deadly virus has left me alone forever.”

Ripanjit Singh, Naripjit’s nephew, said: “After death of his father, Sandeep, who was working as a deputy manager at a bank in Kerala, had requested the bank authorities to transfer him to Ambala or new Ambala. After a struggle, his request was accepted, and he was transferred to Chandigarh.”

“Sandeep was to join the Chandigarh branch on June 1. He came to Ambala in April to meet his mother and be part of the one-year death ceremony of his father, but then on April 18, he started showing symptoms. Soon after, he tested negative.

Sandeep’s condition turned critical, and he was admitted to a private hospital at Panchkula, where he succumbed on May 23,” he added.

Ashpinder said, “I could not save my son. Sandeep had planned to get vaccinated after getting his household articles moved from Kerala to Ambala. He had booked the transportation company, paying Rs 1 lakh, but before he could get the formalities done to get the articles shifted, he caught the virus.” She added: “I wonder, if he had gotten vaccinated, he may have survived.”

Ripanjit said Akshita too is grappling with her husband’s loss: “When Sandeep’s father had died in May last year, his mother was alone as Sandeep was in Kerala and could not attend his father’s last rites. Sandeep could only celebrate his father’s birthday and attend his funeral through video call due to lockdown. Naripjit Singh, was serving as SP in Haryana Police,” said Ripanjit.