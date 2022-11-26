scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Woman killed after truck hits two-wheeler at Chandigarh’s Old Airport Light Point

While the complainant’s father sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted for treatment, his mother was declared brought dead to hospital.

Police said that the driver of the truck was arrested and later released on bail.(Representational)

A woman riding pillion was killed, while her husband was injured, after the scooter they were riding on was allegedly hit by a truck at Old Airport Light Point, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The victim was identified as one Sushila Yadav, while the injured man was identified as Putti Lal Yadav.

As per the police, an FIR under sections 279, 337, 304A of the IPC has been registered at Police Station 31 on the complaint of one Sudhanshu Yadav of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. Yadav, in his complaint, to the police has alleged that the driver of the truck, Bhupinder Singh of Sangrur, had allegedly hit the two-wheeler that was being driven by his father near Old Airport Light Point. The complainant’s father and mother — Putti Lal Yadav and Sushila Yadav — both sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to GMCH-32 for treatment. At the hospital, doctors declared Sushila brought dead while Putti Lal was admitted for treatment.

Police said that the driver of the truck, Bhupinder, was arrested and later released on bail. Further investigations in the case was in progress.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
More from Chandigarh

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, an FIR was registered at Mauli Jagran police station on the complaint of Suresh of Mauli Complex. In his complaint, Suresh alleged that an unknown motorcycle rider had hit his son Dinesh (3) near his residence on November 24, before fleeing from the spot. Dinesh was later admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula. An investigation in the case is in progress.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 10:28:27 pm
Next Story

G20 events to be held across India, says S Jaishankar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close