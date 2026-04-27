Woman killed in celebratory firing during religious procession in Shimla; 2 held

A woman was killed in an alleged case of celebratory firing during a religious procession in Shimla district in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ritika Devi, 26, a resident of Bakora village, where the incident took place. Two suspects – Rajat Sohta, 28, and Amit alias Rohit Bhapta, 32 – were later arrested for the firing. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Chirgaon police station.

Devi was dancing in the religious function when a bullet hit her, and she succumbed to the injury on the spot, a police officer told The Indian Express.