Woman killed, her sister injured in Kharar accident

The accident had taken place when the victim was returning to their home in Sector 56 on their scooty. (Representational) The accident had taken place when the victim was returning to their home in Sector 56 on their scooty. (Representational)

A woman was killed and her sister was seriously injured after a tipper truck hit their scooter on Sunday evening on the main road near the Rest House at Kharar. Police booked the driver of the tipper.

According to police, the victim was identified as Manpreet Kaur. Her sister Kulwinder Kaur sustained serious injuries and her condition was stated to be serious. The accident had taken place when the victim was returning to their home in Sector 56 on their scooty.

The police officials said that both Manpreet and Kulwinder first went to Daun village to pay obeisance at a religious place and then went to Rurki village to meet their friend.

“They were on their way back when the accident had taken place. A tipper truck had hit their scooter. Manpreet Kaur died on the spot, Kulwinder Kaur sustained serious injuries. Both are married and their parents live in Sector 56, Chandigarh,” Assistant Sub-Inspector Lakhwinder Singh said.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh added that the tipper driver was booked and they are investigating that how the accident had happened. “Kulwinder Kaur’s condition is serious. She was not in a state to record her statement,” ASI Kulwinder Singh said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App