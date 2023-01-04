Coach appears before SIT, records statement, submits her cellphone

The woman junior coach, who has lodged a sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, on Tuesday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) at the officer of DSP (east) Palak Goel in Sector 26 police station Tuesday.

The woman coach on Tuesday also deposited her cell phone with the SIT, which will retrieve data shared between her and the minister, Sandeep Singh. On Tuesday, the SIT recorded the woman’s statement for around eight hours. Officials said that the woman — accompanied by two advocates representing her — entered DSP (east) Palak Goel’s office at around 11.15 am and left around 7.50 pm. Later, while interacting with with media, the woman said said, “I have been cooperating with the police since the beginning of the probe.

So far, I am satisfied with the progress made in the case by Chandigarh Police. I appeared before the SIT and recorded my statement and deposited my cell phone. I will continue to fight till I get justice. The minister [Sandeep Singh] is still in the government. I have been made an offer by some unknown people to take Rs 1 crore, forget about the case and go live in a foreign country for a month.”

The woman’s advocate Deepanshu Bansal said, “We will record our statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate on Wednesday. We were given a notice of 160 of CrPC by the SIT. We received the notice and came to record out statement today. It was the fourth time taht we have met with the police. Accused Sandeep Singh, meanwhile, is yet to appear before the police even once.”

The FIR against Singh, a former Olympian, was registered at the Sector 26 police station on Saturday night on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, following which he gave up the sports portfolio to Haryana CM Manohar lal Khattar. On Tuesday, as the coach entered the police station to record her statement, two police personnel were deputed at the entry gate to bar the entry of media persons. Members of the public who arrived at the station for other matters were also allowed to enter only after their details were ascertained.

On Sunday, members of the SIT probing the case had visited the woman coach at her residence. Minister Sandeep Singh has so far rejected the woman’s allegations, dubbing them as baseless. He remains as the Minister of State (MoS) and continues to hold portfolios other than sports that had been assigned to him .