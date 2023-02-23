scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Woman ‘jumps to death’ in Mohali, husband arrested for abetment of suicide

Saroj's brother alleged that Ram Avtar used to drink and beat his sister which led her to take the extreme step to end her life.

woman jump from the 7th floor news , mohali news, indian expressA woman died after she allegedly jumped from the seventh floor. (File)
A woman died after she allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a club in Mohali’s Phase XI. The police arrested the woman’s husband after registering a case for abetment of suicide against him.

The incident happened on the night of February 21. The complainant in the case is the woman’s elder brother Chander Parkash, a resident of Delhi.

Parkash told the police he received a call from his brother-in-law Ram Avtar on February 21 that his sister Saroj, 34, had fallen from the seventh floor and he was taking her to the hospital. He alleged that Ram Avtar used to drink and beat his sister which led her to take the extreme step to end her life.

He said Saroj married Ram Avtar in 2008 and the couple has three children. He said the couple along with their children lived at Mohali Club in Phase XI for some time.

The police arrested Ram Avtar after registering a case against him under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase XI police station.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:43 IST
