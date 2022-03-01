Woman journalist arrested over gangster’s murder

The Ambala police Monday arrested a woman journalist in the murder case of Aman alias Gappu, who was shot dead at the Philadelphia Mission Hospital allegedly by Bunty Kaushal on February 26.

Both Aman and Bunty have a long list of criminal cases pending against them. They used to be good friends before turning against each other. Based on the complaint of Aman’s mother Babli, a case was registered against four accused, including the woman journalist, under Sections 302, 120-B, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 of the Arms Act at Baldevnagar police station on February 26.

In her complaint, Babli alleged that a person, claiming to be the journalist’s nephew, had come to their house. The person told Aman that journalist was admitted in ICU at Philadelphia Mission Hospital and wanted to meet him. Babli further said that Aman alongwith his friend Binni went to the hospital in former’s car. Bunti was present in the ICU ward where the woman journalist was admitted. They had a heated conversation inside the ICU and later came out. They again exchanged heated words before Bunty fished out a gun and fired five rounds killing Aman at the spot. Aman’s friend Binni, meanwhile, managed to escape by scaling the boundary wall. An enraged Bunty then went inside the ICU and slapped the woman journalist and her nephew. He also fired one round, which hit the floor.

It may be noted that prime accused Bunty was released last month on parole for attending the marriage of his sister. A history-sheeter, he has been booked in 11 criminal cases. Aman too had been facing nine cases and was out on bail.