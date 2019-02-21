Woman intruder from Pakistan shot at, admitted to Amritsar hospital

BSF men on Wednesday shot at a Pakistani woman, who had illegally crossed the international Indo-Pak border and was moving towards the iron fencing inside Indian territory, around 20-km from border town Dera Baba Nanak in district Gurdaspur during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Believed to be around 35 years of age, the injured woman was identified as Gulshan, wife of Wahid from border village in Pakistan’s Tajpura. She admitted to the Guru Nanak Civil hospital in Amritsar after being administered first aid at a health facility at Dera Baba Nanak.

She was said to be out of danger after being hit by a bullet around her waist and police was waiting for her recovery to take her statement.

Talking to The Indian Express, a senior BSF official said, “It was around 4:55 am on Wednesday when our security men at Basantar check post noticed suspicious moment. Our men noted a woman had entered Indian territory and she was moving towards the iron fencing. She was given warned against moving forward. However, she didn’t stop and, after she reached 45 m near the fence, our men fired two shots.”

He added, “These days there is danger of human bomb so it was necessary to fire at the woman. Later, we found her injured and a bag was recovered from her. She is mentally fit. She claimed that her husband left her with Pakistan army and Pakistan army further sent her towards Indian boundary.”

“A 3 meter long rope and camouflage trouser have also been recovered from her bag, which are making her suspicious. A pair of men’s shoes and men’s underwear and other such things have been recovered from her bag. She was wearing pink colour salwar kamiz suit,” said the officer, adding that the case will now be investigated by the Punjab Police. No arms or drugs were recovered from injured woman.

Dera Baba Nanak DSP Harinder Singh Mann said, “We have been waiting for her recovery to record her statement and further investigate the case. An FIR has been registered. A rope, a camouflage trouser are among things handed over to us by the BSF.”