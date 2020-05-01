Woman held with drugs in Sangrur tests positive, 7 cops quarantined

Police outside the isolated ward of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Police outside the isolated ward of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A 35-year old woman arrested by Sangrur police for drug peddling tested positive for coronavirus Thursday late.

She was arrested by CIA staff of Sangrur police and sent to Ludhiana Women’s Jail on April 28. Seven policemen from Sangrur have been quarantined after she tested positive and her village Bagrian has been sealed, said Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg.

Damanjit Kaur Walia, superintendent Ludhiana Women’s Jail, said that the woman came to Ludhiana jail on April 28 but Sangrur police officials were told to get her tested for coronavirus as per orders, before allowing her inside barracks. “She was tested and then kept in isolation since then. She did not mingle with other inmates,” said Walia.

An FIR against her was registered at Amargarh police station in Sangrur under the sections 21/29/61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

SSP Garg said that woman was held with heroin. “She was arrested by CIA staff and seven of them who came in contact with her have been quarantined. We have also sealed her village Bagarian and contact tracing is being done. As per orders, Ludhiana women’s jail has been designated for new entrants to handle COVID pandemic and hence the woman did not enter Sangrur jail. She was directly sent to Ludhiana women’s jail,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd