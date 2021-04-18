Woman held for trespassing into Haryana Chief Secretary house

Sources said the woman has a criminal past. Her family members were informed about her arrest.

A 42-Year-old woman was arrested for trespassing and deterring a policeman from performing his duty at the house of Haryana Chief Secretary, Vijai Vardhan, in Sector 7 on Friday. The accused woman was identified as Preeti Jhakkar, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

Police arrested her under Section 448 (trespass) and 353 (use force to deter public servant from performing duty) of the IPC.

Police said the woman initially tried to enter the house of the bureaucrat without intimating the security guards, who stopped her. Subsequently, she tried to enter the house after scaling the boundary wall. Sources said the bureaucrat was present at his government accommodation at the time of the incident.

One of the security guards, constable Pankaj Kumar of Haryana Armed Police then called the Chandigarh police personnel, following which a team comprising women police personnel from the Sector 26 Police Station rushed to the spot and took the accused woman in custody.

The officiating Station House Officer of Sector 19 Police Station, Inspector Malkit Singh said, “We acted as per the complaint of the Haryana policeman. The woman was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. We produced her in a local court within hours of her arrest. She did not reveal her purpose to enter the house of the Haryana bureaucrat.”

