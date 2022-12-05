Woman held for ‘stealing’ tenant’s gold ornaments

Sources said that during the course of investigation, the suspect woman had gone to Patiala. (Representational/File)

POLICE HAVE arrested a woman house owner for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth around Rs 25 lakh from the accommodation of her tenant, Dr Puneet Singhal, in Sector 15. The suspect identified as Priya was remanded in one-day police custody Sunday.

Police said that the suspect reportedly sold some jewellery to Thapar Jewellers in Sector 38. One of the stolen gold sets was recovered from the jewellery shop. The theft came to light on November 27. Police said that the suspect was caught on CCTV camera while coming out from the rented accommodation. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station. Sources said that during the course of investigation, the suspect woman had gone to Patiala.