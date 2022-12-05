scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Woman held for ‘stealing’ tenant’s gold ornaments

Police said that the suspect reportedly sold some jewellery to Thapar Jewellers in Sector 38. One of the stolen gold sets was recovered from the jewellery shop.

Sources said that during the course of investigation, the suspect woman had gone to Patiala. (Representational/File)

POLICE HAVE arrested a woman house owner for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth around Rs 25 lakh from the accommodation of her tenant, Dr Puneet Singhal, in Sector 15. The suspect identified as Priya was remanded in one-day police custody Sunday.

More from Chandigarh

Police said that the suspect reportedly sold some jewellery to Thapar Jewellers in Sector 38. One of the stolen gold sets was recovered from the jewellery shop. The theft came to light on November 27. Police said that the suspect was caught on CCTV camera while coming out from the rented accommodation. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station. Sources said that during the course of investigation, the suspect woman had gone to Patiala.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:28:01 am
Next Story

Bajwa slams Mann for failing to formulate a new industrial policy

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close