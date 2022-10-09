scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Woman among 3 held for drug peddling

Police said that the three accused were sent to judicial custody.

The accused were arrested from different places. (Representational)

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for drug peddling in UT in the last 24 hours. They were arrested from different places.

Manoj Mishra, 50, of Bihar was arrested for possessing 51.1 kg poppy husk at ISBT-17 on Friday night. Satnam Singh, 35, an auto driver, a resident of Hallomajra, was arrested with 14gm heroin. Police said Satnam had hidden the heroin in his auto. Police said that a woman aged 35 was arrested for possessing 10gm heroin.

More from Chandigarh

The woman was arrested from Sector 39 on Friday night. She is a resident of Sector 38 West. Police said that she had been arrested in a drug case earlier. Police said that the three accused were sent to judicial custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’Premium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in avatar ‘Bharat’

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 07:21:04 am
Next Story

Two arrested with over 20,000 banned tablets

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement