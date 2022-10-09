Woman among 3 held for drug peddling

Three people, including a woman, were arrested for drug peddling in UT in the last 24 hours. They were arrested from different places.

Manoj Mishra, 50, of Bihar was arrested for possessing 51.1 kg poppy husk at ISBT-17 on Friday night. Satnam Singh, 35, an auto driver, a resident of Hallomajra, was arrested with 14gm heroin. Police said Satnam had hidden the heroin in his auto. Police said that a woman aged 35 was arrested for possessing 10gm heroin.

The woman was arrested from Sector 39 on Friday night. She is a resident of Sector 38 West. Police said that she had been arrested in a drug case earlier. Police said that the three accused were sent to judicial custody.