Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Woman gets bitten by snake, dies on her way to hospital

A team from the UT forest and wildlife department visited the house twice since the incident but could not capture the snake.

The victim, identified as Harneet Kaur, was rushed to GMSH-16 but doctors declared her brought dead.

A 45-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a snake in Sector 42 Wednesday. The victim, identified as Harneet Kaur, was rushed to GMSH-16 but doctors declared her brought dead.

She worked in the audit department of ICICI bank in Chandigarh.

The incident happened when the victim, who lived in an EWS house in Sector 41, was doing house chores. “There was complete darkness where my mother was bitten. Initially, she felt pain and later she started complaining of uneasiness. We rushed her to GMSH-16 but she was dead prior to reaching the hospital,” Ramanjeet Kaur, the victim’s daughter, said.

Meanwhile, the UT Wildlife and Forest department has urged people to call their 24-hour helpline number 0172-2700217 if they spot a snake.

Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden, said, “People should clear the bushes around their houses. Whenever a snake bite incident happens, immediate rush to the nearby hospital.”

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:20:58 am
