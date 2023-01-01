Four booked after 24-year-old woman alleges gangrape

Zirakpur police booked four residents of Dasua town in Punjab for allegedly gangraping a 24-year-old woman.

Those booked were identified as Simranjeet Singh Cheema, his brother Bikram Cheema, Jhony Randhawa and and Gurwinder Singh alias Guri. The accused have not been arrested yet.

The complainant told police that she came in contact with Simranjeet Cheema around seven years ago through one of her friends.

She alleged that in October 2022, Simranjeet had come to India with a proposal to fix her marriage with one of his

friends. “He called me on October 31 and I went to meet him outside the airport.

From there he took me to a hotel in Zirakpur where they offered me a drink laced with sedatives and raped me,” the complainant alleged. Police booked the accused under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).