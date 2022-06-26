Woman from MP going to Pak with legal visa stopped at Attari border

A 24-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh on her way to Pakistan with a valid visa to marry her boyfriend was detained at the Attari border by the Punjab Police for handing her over to her parents in Rewa (MP).

The woman was handed over to Rewa police after a “missing person” complaint was registered by her parents.

Based on the complaint, MP Police had issued a look-out circular against Fiza Khan, a teacher by profession. She had been missing from home since June 14.

According to police, Fiza fell in love with Dilshad, a Pakistani, on social media. She managed to get a Pakistan visa with the help of Dilshad. Fiza left her home and went to Pakistan border (Attari) with documents and passport only to be apprehended by customs, BSF officials, who handed her over to Punjab Police.