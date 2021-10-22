Woman found murdered at Hallomajra, suspect detained

A 31-YEAR-old woman was found murdered with multiple sharp injuries at her house in Hallomajra on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Vinita Singh, a housewife. She was found dead with multiple sharp injuries inside her house around 2pm. Her husband, Ranjit Singh, 41, and son, Pratyush Kumar, 12, found her body in a pool of blood.

Ranjit Singh is a factory employee in Mohali. Pratyush is a class VI student in a government school. Police suspect extra marital affairs behind the murder.

Police identified a suspect, one Jatinder alias Kalu, who was in contact with the victim, and visited the house in the absence of the victim’s husband and son today morning. Kalu has been detained for questioning. ASP (South) Shruthi Arora said, “Suspect Kalu will be arrested shortly. We lodged the FIR on the statement of Ranjit. The assailant has been identified.”

Sources said, “The woman was stabbed in the stomach multiple times. Her intestines came out. Apparently, she had countered the assailant. Struggling marks were found on the spot. The spot inspection indicates that the assailant was one person. Members of the Chandigarh forensic team visited the house and collected blood samples from the spot. The suspect Kalu is a vegetable seller and a resident of village Hallomajra.”

Sources further said, “Suspect Kalu’s wife had visited Vinita Singh a few days back. On that day, heated arguments were exchanged between the victim and Kalu’s wife. Initial probe suggested that Kalu was a frequent visitor at Vinita’s house especially in the absence of Ranjit. The couple’s son was aware about the visits of the suspect.”

SI Kehar Singh, officiating Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 31 Police Station, said, “The investigation is going on. We have recorded the statement of a few neighbours of the victim.” Neighbours informed the police that the suspect Kalu had visited the house of victim in the morning. Some people had spotted him while leaving the house as well.

Vinita’s family belongs to Azamgarh in UP. The family shifted to Chandigarh six years back. The body has been kept in the mortuary at GMCH-32 for the postmortem.

A case was registered at Sector 31 Police Station.