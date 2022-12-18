Woman found hanging from tree in Phagwara, cops say suicide

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a roadside tree on Saturday, police said. ASI Daljit Singh of Industrial Area police post identified the deceased as Deepa, a resident of Chachoki village.

Police suspect that Deepa died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot. The ASI said Deepa’s father-in-law Ramesh Bahadur informed that she had left the house around 9 pm on Friday. The family launched a search and found her body on Saturday.

ASI said that Deepa’s husband worked in Delhi and has been informed about the incident.