Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Woman found hanging from tree in Phagwara, cops say suicide

ASI Daljit Singh of Industrial Area police post identified the deceased as Deepa, a resident of Chachoki village.

Police suspect that Deepa died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot. (Representational Photo/File)
A 30-year-old woman was found hanging from a roadside tree on Saturday, police said. ASI Daljit Singh of Industrial Area police post identified the deceased as Deepa, a resident of Chachoki village.

Police suspect that Deepa died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot. The ASI said Deepa’s father-in-law Ramesh Bahadur informed that she had left the house around 9 pm on Friday. The family launched a search and found her body on Saturday.

ASI said that Deepa’s husband worked in Delhi and has been informed about the incident.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 08:40:15 am
