Woman found dead near UT rly station was not sexually assaulted, say doctors

DOCTORS HAVE ruled out the possibiity of sexual assault prior to the murder of a woman, who was found dead with multiple injuries near Chandigarh railway station on January 15, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer privy to the developments, said.

The GRP officer said, “Doctors who were part of the special panel, which conducted the autopsy, have informed the police that there is no visible evidence of sexual assault. Prima facie the reason behind the death is sharp injuries. Doctors have told the police that a conclusive autopsy report will be provided in some days.”

The victim, as per the police, had left the Mauli Jagran police station around 6pm on Saturday. A scrutiny of her call detailsso far has revealed that her phone had been switched off after she left. She had been working as a temporary cleaner in the police station for the last six months and is survived by her husband, who is handicapped, two daughters and a son.

Cops registered a case of murder on the complaint of victim’s husband at PS GRP, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the UT police has also failed to make any progress in connection to the murder of a another woman who was found dead with no clothes on her in the forest of Maloya on last Friday.