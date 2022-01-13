Woman found dead in Maloya, police do not rule out rape

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 13, 2022 3:42:53 am
January 13, 2022 3:42:53 am
The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a forested area of Maloya on Wednesday evening, with police sources claiming that the victim may have been murdered before her body being dumped at the spot.
The police have registered an FIR of murder under Section (302) of IPC at PS Maloya against unknown people and the body has been sent for autopsy. Police said they will wait for the autopsy report before commenting on whether the woman might have been raped before being killed.
