Woman found dead at Chandigarh house, family allege dowry harassment

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Chandigarh Sector 56 Tuesday and her maternal family alleged she had been harassed over dowry.

The police identified the deceased as Shivani and started probing the allegations, maintaining that the exact cause of death would be known only after the postmortem examination to be conducted by a special panel of doctors at Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16 Thursday.

Shivani, a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, married Sunny Singh, a resident of Sector 55, in March 2021. The police said theirs was an arranged marriage but the relationship between the couple was not cordial.

Virender Singh, the elder brother of the woman, said, “Shivani had been harassed over dowry after her marriage. Many meetings were held between members of both families and every time Sunny Singh promised to improve himself. Four days ago, my sister conveyed to me the fresh assault on her by Sunny Singh. We visited the couple and returned. Yesterday, Sunny Singh called me to inform me that my sister was dead. First he claimed that Shivani died by suicide and later he told me that she fell from the stairs. The police told us Shivani died on Tuesday night.”

A police officer said, “The allegations are being investigated. The woman’s husband Sunny Singh claimed she died by suicide. The couple was staying in Sector 56. The husband is being questioned.”