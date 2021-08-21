Woman farmer alleges harassment by BJP leaders during protest, case registered

A woman farmer activist on Friday filed a police complaint against ‘certain BJP leaders’ and workers alleging that she had been manhandled, harassed, and subjected to abusive language while she was showing black flags to Union BJP leader, Anurag Thakur during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra at Himachal Bhawan on August 19.

The complaint was filed in the office of SSP (UT) in Sector 9.

A video clip of the alleged incident was recorded by a local and put online and has since gone viral. The woman has named the state general secretary of BJP, Rambir Bhatti, along with Arun Deep, and Nitin Gill, of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, and others, in her complaint.

Following the complaint, the Chandigarh unit of Congress party said they will hold a protest against BJP leaders over the incident outside the BJP party headquarters, Kamlam in Sector 33, on Saturday.

In her police complaint, the woman, Raj Kaur Gill, alleged that she, along with others, on the call of Sanyukat Kisan Morcha had gathered to show black flags to BJP leaders at Himachal Bhawan, Sector 28, when a section of local leaders allegedly abused and assaulted her.

The woman, along with other protesters, gathered at Matka Chowk in Sector 17 on Friday to protest against the incident, following which a police complaint was lodged. The woman in her complaint said that though several policemen were present near her, all of them acted as mute spectators.

BJP State General Secretary, Rambir Bhatti, however, denied the allegations on Friday.