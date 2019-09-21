Woman employee sexually harassed in salon, supports prosecution against son of former Punjab minister

THE WOMAN employee of Chandigarh based saloon who was allegedly molested by the son of a former Punjab Cabinet minister, supported the prosecution while her deposition in court on Friday.

The victim deposed in the Court of Abhishek Phutela, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh. However, the accused, Jasjit Singh Bunny, was not present in court as he had taken an exemption from appearance.

The victim in her statements submitted that on November 23, 2018, Bunny came to the salon in an inebriated condition and touched her inappropriately while she was giving him a head massage. When Bunny was asked to leave the premises, he allegedly started verbally abusing the woman, who then called the owner of the salon. Bunny then verbally abused the female salon owner and threatened to slap her as well, following which the owner informed the police.

Meanwhile, apart from it, a CD (Compact Disc) containing the CCTV footage of the incident was also played in the court, wherein the accused Bunny is seen at the salon, and the victim is also present there.

The examination of the victim was partly recorded today, and will be continued further on the next scheduled date, October 16.

Jasjit Bunny is facing trial under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.