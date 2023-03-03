Woman went to Canada after duping fiancé of Rs 10 lakh: High drama at Ludhiana DC office as man climbs water tank

High drama ensued at min-secretariat premises (DC office) in Ludhiana Thursday after a man climbed a water tank alleging police inaction in his complaint against his fiance who allegedly duped him of Rs 10 lakh and went to Canada.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Lapran village of Payal, said that he had got engaged to Harpreet Kaur of Shimlapuri of Ludhiana. Both of the families had decided that he would bear the expenses of sending her to Canada and later she would take him abroad on a spouse visa.

Harpreet Singh said that after reaching Canada she started avoiding him and stopped taking his calls. He also claimed that the woman has now married some other man in Canada even as he and his family had spent Rs 10 lakh for sending her to Canada.

He alleged that he filed several complaints against her and her family members to police but no action was taken. He further said that some cops even took bribes from him but FIR has not been registered.

Laxman Singh, father of Harpreet Singh, said that not only the police, they filed complaints to several other departments. He added that they had taken loan of Rs 10 lakh to send the woman to Canada. His son has gone into depression as no action is being taken, he said.

Harpretr’s friends claimed that his father works as security guard and earns Rs 9000 a month and even then they have to pay Rs 10,000 as loan installment which they took for the woman.

For nearly four hours, the man continued to sit atop water tank as police and administration made efforts to bring him down. He came down after additional DCP Shubham Aggarwal assured him of swift action.