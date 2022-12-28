scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Woman drugged, gang-raped by two; one arrested

The victim told police that she came to Mohali to look for a job around 20 days ago and was staying with a friend.

woman rape, chandigarhThe victim told police she was abducted, forcefully confined in a rented room and raped by Parvinder and Sunny.
Chandigarh Police on Tuesday said they arrested a man for allegedly confining and raping a woman. He was identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Sector 39.

One of Parvinder’s associates — Sunny, a resident of Shahi Majra village in Mohali — is currently on the run, police said.

The victim told police she was abducted, forcefully confined in a rented room and raped by Parvinder and Sunny. She added the accused gave her sedatives before raping her multiple times.

A police officer said that the victim has recorded her statement before a local magistrate. The victim told police that she came to Mohali to look for a job around 20 days ago and was staying with a friend.

She came in contact with Sunny, who first befriended her and convinced her to meet one of his friends, Parvinder. Sunny then took her to Parvinder’s room, where they allegedly confined and sedated her, before taking turns to rape her over four days, police said.

The victim somehow managed to escape from captivity and approached Sector 39 police station on Monday and lodged a rape complaint.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 02:19 IST
