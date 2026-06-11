Woman doctor found dead in Jalandhar after discovering 2.5-cr loan taken in her name, husband booked

The case took a serious turn after family members alleged that Meenakshi had been subjected to domestic abuse and mental harassment for several years. (Photo enhanced using AI)

A city-based eye surgeon was booked after his wife, a government doctor, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented residence in Jalandhar on Wednesday. The deceased, Dr Meenakshi, was found hanging in a room of the house.

Police have registered a case against her husband, Dr Piyush, an eye surgeon associated with a prominent eye hospital in the city, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide. Investigations are underway and authorities are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The case took a serious turn after family members alleged that Meenakshi had been subjected to domestic abuse and mental harassment for several years. They also claimed that she had recently discovered that loans amounting to nearly Rs 2.5 crore had been taken in her name without her knowledge or consent.