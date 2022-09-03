scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Haryana: Woman dies after being pushed off train for resisting molestation bid

The incident took place in the presence of the woman’s nine-year-old son, according to officials.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana. (Representational image: Express Photo)

A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after she was pushed off a moving passenger train by a man who tried to molest her near Haryana’s Tohana station in Fatehabad, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the presence of the woman’s nine-year-old son, they said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana.

The incident took place on Thursday night, a GRP official said.

The SHO of GRP police station, Hisar, Naresh Kumar said the woman was travelling with her son.

“The passenger train was on its way from Delhi to Tohana and the woman and her son had boarded it from Lakhan Majra,” he said.

He said a majority of passengers had got off from the train at a previous station and most coaches were empty when the incident took place near Tohana station where the woman had to get down.

The woman’s husband was waiting at Tohana station.

“During preliminary investigations, it has come to light that one accused was involved in the incident. We are trying to identify him and he will be arrested soon,” the GRP SHO said.

He said the woman resisted attempts of the accused to harass her, but was allegedly pushed down from the running train and she died due to the injuries.

Kumar said when the train reached Tohana, her son, who was crying profusely, narrated the incident to his father after which the police were informed. The woman’s body was later found near the tracks at some distance from Tohana, he said.

“A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),” the police official said.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:52:14 am
