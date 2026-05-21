Woman dies during gallstone surgery in Solan; minister says, ‘death inevitable’

The District Health Department, Solan, Thursday ordered a probe into the allegations of negligence on the part of doctors at the Civil Hospital in Arki where a woman reportedly had died after a gallstone surgery. The victim, identified as Seema Devi of Chunad village in Solan, died on Wednesday.

The victim’s family alleged that after the Civil Hospital referred the woman to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla — where the doctors said the patient had died almost two hours ago.

The deceased’s husband, Hans Raj, and family members blamed the Civil Hospital for serious negligence in treatment. They also alleged that the hospital administration did not inform the family about the patient’s actual condition.