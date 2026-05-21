Woman dies during gallstone surgery in Solan; minister says, ‘death inevitable’

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The District Health Department, Solan, Thursday ordered a probe into the allegations of negligence on the part of doctors at the Civil Hospital in Arki where a woman reportedly had died after a gallstone surgery. The victim, identified as Seema Devi of Chunad village in Solan, died on Wednesday.
The victim’s family alleged that after the Civil Hospital referred the woman to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla — where the doctors said the patient had died almost two hours ago.
The deceased’s husband, Hans Raj, and family members blamed the Civil Hospital for serious negligence in treatment. They also alleged that the hospital administration did not inform the family about the patient’s actual condition.
Hans Raj said, “After the operation at Arki Hospital, we were only told that the patient’s condition had become critical and that she was being referred to IGMC for better treatment. When we rushed (her) to IGMC Shimla, doctors there informed after examination that she had died nearly two hours earlier.”
Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer (BMO, Arki) Dr Mukta Rastogi confirmed the incident and said an inquiry committee was formed in view of the matter’s seriousness. She said further action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry report and the facts that emerge during the investigation.
On the other hand, the purported remarks of state Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil over the incident triggered resentments. Replying to the media’s question, the minister attributed the woman’s problem to the non-consumption of water.
However, he was also heard saying “death to honi hi hai, phele paani pina nahi fir jitna marzi bole jao (death is inevitable if someone does not drink enough water)”.
Dr Shandil was at Chhota Shimla along with others paying tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Sadbhavna Chowk.
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