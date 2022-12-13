scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Woman dies 9 days after being hit on the head by grandson

The victim, identified as Satpali, lived on the ground floor, while her son, Kamal's family, lived upstrairs. According to the police, on December 3, Kamal's son, quarreled with his wife, Kavita, and later began attacking his father.

Satpali was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, on December 3 in critical condition.

Nine days after allegedly being hit on the head with a flower pot by her grandson, an Amabla woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The victim, identified as Satpali, lived on the ground floor, while her son, Kamal’s family, lived upstrairs. According to the police, on December 3, Kamal’s son, quarreled with his wife, Kavita, and later began attacking his father. When Satapali intervened, Nitin hit her on the head with the pot, police said.

Kamal also alleged that, Nitin, Kavita, her nephew Pradip and three to four of Nitin’s associates attacked him and beat him up. They threatened to kill him after being provocated by his wife Sukhwinder, Kamal alleged.

Satpali was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, on December 3 in critical condition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
More from Chandigarh

The police handed over the dead body after postmortem on Monday. A case against Nitin alias Lucky, Pradip and Sukhwinder Kaur under Sections 323, 304, 506, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:03:38 am
Next Story

Industrial output hits 26-month low, retail inflation silver lining

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close