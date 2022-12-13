Woman dies 9 days after being hit on the head by grandson

Nine days after allegedly being hit on the head with a flower pot by her grandson, an Amabla woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The victim, identified as Satpali, lived on the ground floor, while her son, Kamal’s family, lived upstrairs. According to the police, on December 3, Kamal’s son, quarreled with his wife, Kavita, and later began attacking his father. When Satapali intervened, Nitin hit her on the head with the pot, police said.

Kamal also alleged that, Nitin, Kavita, her nephew Pradip and three to four of Nitin’s associates attacked him and beat him up. They threatened to kill him after being provocated by his wife Sukhwinder, Kamal alleged.

Satpali was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, on December 3 in critical condition.

The police handed over the dead body after postmortem on Monday. A case against Nitin alias Lucky, Pradip and Sukhwinder Kaur under Sections 323, 304, 506, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).