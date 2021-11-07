Woman dentist’s arrest: HC issues notice to UT police; no interim relief

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a city based woman dentist against the Chandigarh Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police. The accused woman however did not get any interim relief from the HC.

Dr Rosy Dhawan was arrested by the Crime Branch of Chandigarh Police recently for allegedly cheating a foreign national woman from Kenya. The accused woman’s husband, Dr Mohit Dhawan is already booked in the case by the UT Police. Dr Rosy was arrested a week back in October and is lodged presently in Model Jail Burail, after she was sent to judicial custody by the district court.

The accused meanwhile have filed a habeas corpus plea at the high court, stating her arrest and custody by the police in the FIR dated September 21, 2020 registered at PS 19, to be illegal and unconstitutional. The woman has sought quashing of the order whereby she was sent to judicial custody. She has also sought that the proceedings of the case be stayed and the matter be probed by CBI. Dr Rosy has alleged that her husband, Dr Mohit, has been a constant target of senior officers of Chandigarh Police and is implicated in three criminal cases where he has been granted anticipatory bail either interim or confirmed. It was argued that a series of litigations were filed and counterfiled, including the present FIR, between Dr Mohit Dhawan and the UT Police between 2017 and 2018, and these disputes have nothing to do with Dr Rosy in any manner. She alleged that the legal recourse became a battle of personal vengeance which has now extended to her. The Bench of Justice Sudip Ahluwalia, after hearing the plea issued notice to the UT police. The matter will be heard on December 24, 2021.

The Bench however held, “In view of the detailed reasonings noted in the order dated November 1, this court at this stage finds no tangible justification to grant any immediate interim relief to her.”