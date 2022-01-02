Woman cop, whose legs were crushed, wants to join her duty this year

“I want to join my duty this year,” says bedridden constable, Papita Kumari, 26, who has been discharged after spending almost three months at ICU in PGI and undergoing nine multiple surgeries on her legs.

“Initially, doctors at PGI did not rule out the possibility of amputation of both my legs as extensive bleeding had increased the threat of infection. By the grace of God, my body adjusted to multiple surgeries. I have regained the sensation in my right leg but my left leg is almost motionless. There is no sensation. Though doctors have been assuring me that I will be able to walk in next three months, there is no confirmation,” says Papita, who is confined to a bed in her two-room quarter in Police Lines, Sector 26. The quarter was allotted to her in the emergency quota last month. She was discharged last week.

Papita is the only earning hand in her family, comprising her widow mother and younger brother. Her father passed away a few years ago. She says, “I was on duty to protect crores of rupees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) when I met with accident. Many people were part of the rescue operation. But I am sad to learn that not a single person from RBI came to see me except for one time when they had tried to click my pictures but I declined. All of my medical expenses are being paid by the police department. Initially, when doctors had expressed the possibility of amputation of my legs, the department had collected the documents of my brother for his job in the police force on compassionate grounds. Now that process is also stuck somewhere.”

Books and a painting pencil are now two companions of Papita, who had joined Chandgiarh Police in 2015. She is a commerce graduate from Narnaul in Mahendragarh district of Haryana. Her younger brother, Ravinder Singh, is an ITI graduate.

“Papita is not able to move. She remains on the bed throughout the day. A team of nurses comes every day from Police Hospital, Sector 26, for regular dressing of her legs. She has been an intelligent student. Reading books and painting are her hobbies. She read many books and made countless paintings during this period. Even doctors in PGI were surprised to see the courageous response of Papita,” says a woman cop, Kavita, attached with Papita for her assistance.

Papita’s legs were crushed in a road accident when she was on her guard duty to protect around Rs 80 crore of RBI loaded in a truck on September 6. Police arrested two truck drivers and registered a case of negligent driving.