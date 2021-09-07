Woman cop critically injured as 2 RBI cash canters collide

A CONSTABLE who was on cash protection duty aboard a canter of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sustained serious injuries on both her legs when another canter collided into it from behind on the Sector 26/28 dividing road, Madhya Marg, Monday. Doctors treating Constable Papita Kumari, 25, told police that one of her legs would have to be amputated. At the time of filing this report, the surgery was going on.

Another constable, Ram Singh, and the two drivers of the canters — identified as Gurbhej Singh and Tajinder Singh — received minor injuries. Police said both drivers have booked for rash and negligent driving.

The canters were two of five of RBI’s vehicles, moving in a single file along the road, carrying cash. Constable Papita was sitting in the canter being driven by Gurbhej Singh. Though the driver was rescued from the damaged vehicle, Papita got stuck in the mangled remains of the vehicle. Rescuers took almost an hour to pull her out. A crane had to be used to pull open the damaged front portion of the canter to remove Papita.

The incident took place near Haryana Panchyat Bhawan around 2.30 pm. There was around Rs 400 crore cash in the five canters.

Eyewitness told police that the five canters were moving in a row when the driver of the third canter took an unexpected left turn to overtake and collided into the canter in front of it. The driver of the fourth canter, in which constable Papita was presented, failed to press the brakes at the right moment.

DSP Gurmukh Singh said, “Police personnel were present in all the five canters from a security point of view. The RBI’s cash loaded canters always move in a row due to security reasons. The rescue operation lasted for almost one hour. The condition of two drivers and constable Ram Singh is stable. Papita’s received severe injuries on her legs below the knees. Her legs were motionless when she was fetched out from the damaged canter. Her surgery is going on.”

Senior police officials along with RBI officers rushed to the spot. The one side road between Transport Light Point and Grain market roundabout-26 was blocked for commuters during the rescue operation. The road was opened after transferring the cash boxes from the two damaged canters to other vehicles. SP (City) Ketan Bansal said, “Constable Papita is under treatment. We are in touch with PGI doctors. The police department is taking care of the treatment. She is bravely facing the situation.” A case was registered at PS 26.

A RBI officer, who was present on the spot, said, “Constable Papita put a brave face in the hostile situation. There was no expression of pain on her face. Neither did she shout for help, nor did she cry. There were no tears in her eyes when she was pulled out of the damaged vehicle.” People have been emotionally involved in the rescue operation. As the constable was brought out, passerby shouted slogan ‘Joi Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’”

Sources the constable fainted in PGI on seeing the condition of her bleeding legs. Constable Papita was recruited by Chandigarh Police seven months ago. She is from the 2015 batch of police constables, who completed training in 2020-21. She is a native of Rewari district in Haryana.

Source said officers including SP Ketan Bansal, DIG Omvir Bishnoi, SSP Kuldeep Chahal arranged around Rs 4 lakh for her treatment.

Constable Papita Kumari lost her father two and half months ago. Her elder sister had a baby just four days ago and is admitted in a hospital. Sources said two of her uncles refused to come to see her when they were informed by Chandigarh Police. Her elder sister requested police not to inform their mother about the accident.