Woman Constable at duty with baby: Cop shifted to lighter duty, fact-finding probe to ascertain sequence of events

A DAY after a video clip showing a traffic police constable at duty carrying her five-month-old baby in her lap went viral, a fact-finding probe was marked to ascertain the sequence of events, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the constable, Priyanka was shifted to a lighter duty at traffic Police Lines, Sector 29. The constable had been on a six-month maternity leave and had resumed her duty on March 3. Friday was her third day of duty.

“There is no one at home to look after my son who was born prematurely. My husband and in-laws are in Mahendragarh. I joined my duty four days ago. For the first two days, I was given duties near my residence after my request to do so. On Friday, my duty point- the Sector 15/23 roundabout, was very far away from my residence. I got late and received a call from the Traffic Police Lines, Sector 29. Duty is first for me, but I also cannot ignore my child. So, I took my child to Traffic Lines and later went to the duty point. My request for shifting to a lighter duty point was accepted by the SSP (traffic),” said constable Priyanka.



“A cop performing her duty keeping her child in her lap is not acceptable. I have received initial reports from the field staff and have shifted the cop for a lighter duty. I ordered a fact-finding report of the sequences, in which the constable brought her child to the duty point. I was informed that yesterday, she was found absent from her designated duty point Sector 15/23 roundabout. Later, she came along with her child,” said SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary.

Sources said that a male constable, who was already present at Sector 15/23 roundabout, urged Priyanka to not perform duty with her child her lap and urged her to go back to the home. Later, senior traffic police Inspector Gurjeet Kaur reached the spot. On Kaur’s advice, the constable returned to her house.

The video was shot by a local resident near the Sector 15/23 roundabout at 11 am, which later went viral on social media.