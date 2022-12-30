Woman coach accuses Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of harassment, he says Opp stunt

A junior athletics coach in Haryana Thursday accused state Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, a charge that the Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain termed as a “political stunt by the Opposition” and demanded an independent inquiry in the matter.

The woman, an international level athlete who was also a member of Rio Olympics Indian women’s 400m squad, was recruited as junior coach under Outstanding Sports Person (OPS) scheme three months ago. She claimed she did not have a record of the messages as the minister sent them in “disappearing mode”. She levelled the allegations during a press conference held the residence of INLD leader Abhay Chautala here.

“Since the last 3-4 months, I have been disturbed due to the actions of Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. Since I had been training at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula after my injury, I met him a couple of times at the gym. Later, he contacted me through Instagram and asked me to download Snapchat. He also asked me to meet him at Lake Club in the evening. He would chat and delete the messages on Instagram and Snapchat… He then told me on Instagram that my service forms were not filled and asked me to meet him. When I went to his residence with all my documents, he called me to his cabin, and touched me inappropriately. When I resisted, he told me “you make me happy and I will make you happy”. I rushed out and told the police officials present there but nobody helped me. I ran towards the Sukhna lake. After I reached my residence, I also contacted the personal secretary of Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal. The personal secretary told me to relax and not take up the matter against the minister,” she alleged.

The minister denied the allegations and called it a political stunt by the opposition. “I always meet players at the camp office in my residence and if there is an iota of truth in the allegations, why was no complaint made with the police or sports department.