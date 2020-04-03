Woman claims to spot big cat near Chandigarh Sector 56

A cage set for trapping leopard in Sector 56. (Representational) A cage set for trapping leopard in Sector 56. (Representational)

THE GAZE of the officials of Chandigarh Forest and Wildlife department shifted to Sector 56 on Thursday, after a private hospital’s employee claimed that she spotted a big cat crossing the Sector 55/56 road around 12 pm. The report came two days after some city residents claimed that they sighted a leopard in Sectors 44, 8, 11 and 27.

Senior forest officers, including Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Debendra Dalai, enquired with the woman, who was also shown a picture of leopard, following she affirmed her stance.

CCF Dalai said, “I found reasons to believe the woman. She was shown the picture of leopard. She said, the animal she spotted was the same. Earlier, several people had claimed to spot the animal at night. In Sector 56, 44, 43, huge area is covered with bushes. Unplanned wild growth is all over. The woman’s observation might be accurate. We placed a cage at a secluded place in Sector 43 on Tuesday night. Today, another cage was placed in Sector 56. However, the pugmark found in Sector 44, two days back, could be of a dog.”

A resident of Sector 27 had claimed to have seen a leopard in a jiffy in his locality on Wednesday night, and the frantic barking of stray dogs in the area had also indicated the same to him.

However, since the rescue of a leopard from a house in Sector 5, there has been no clear evidence of the presence of a big cat in Chandigarh. Two pictures that went viral, including one of a leopard peeking through the beaches of a tree and another of a big cat sitting on the main road were found to be fake.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Abdul Qayum said, “The picture of leopard sitting on a tree is of Mesaai Mara National Reserve in Kanya. While the picture of a leopard sitting on a road is a Photoshop trick. Both the pictures were fake. We are exploring legal aspects for taking police action against people circulating these pictures.”

Since lockdown, the wildlife is seen reclaiming it’s territory. In one of the first videos that made rounds, wild stags were seen crossing the Sector 4/5 road. In another, a leopard strayed in Sector 5, who was eventually captured and released into Morni Hills.

