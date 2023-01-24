scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Woman among 2 booked for ‘sexual harassment’

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police booked both the man and his friend under sections 354 (sexual harassment), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (File/Representational)
Sohana police have booked two people — including a woman — in a case of alleged sexually harassment. None of the accused have been arrested yet, police said.

As per details, the complainant in the case had told the police that both the accused were known to her. In her complaint, she has claimed that on December 15, that a man, with whom she had previously worked, and one of his female friends met her in Chandigarh’s Sector 43.

The woman, further alleged in the complaint, that the man then invited her to the house of the female friend in Sohana. Once there, the trio consumed alcohol, after which the man allegedly sexually harassed her.

“The man’s female friend helped him in sexually harassing me. They made me drink alcohol, despite my resistance,” the complainant has alleged.

Acting on the complaint, Sohana police booked both the man and his friend under sections 354 (sexual harassment), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that the accused had been arrested yet, and a hunt had been launched to trace and nab them.

“They [the complainant and one of the accused] were working together till a few years ago and knew each other,” the officer added.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 07:51 IST
