Woman’s body found in suitcase: Bathinda man held, tattooed victim’s face on chest

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman, whose half-burnt body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Bathinda’s Behman Diwana on February 11, within 48 hours of the victim’s identification, police said Friday. The arrested accused, Prince Kumar, kept the victim’s body at his residence for two days before disposing of it.
Jyoti Yadav, SSP Bathinda, while addressing mediapersons on Friday said the accused was a friend of the deceased and had known her for the past few months.
“The woman was staying with someone else but was friends with the accused. On February 9, both were together at his residence on Surkhpeer Road,” the SSP said, adding that the accused has admitted to being a drug addict.
On February 11, the Sadar Bathinda’s SHO received information around 1.00 PM about a half-burnt unidentified female body lying inside a suitcase along Malout Road. A case was immediately registered under BNS Sections 103, 238 and 3(5), and investigation was initiated.
Multiple police teams including two special CCTV analysis teams, and groups from Sadar Bathinda Police Station and CIA Staff-1 carried out the investigation, said the SSP.
On February 12, the deceased was identified as Sapna alias Malika, daughter of Shinder Pal, a resident of Bagha Purana, Moga district. CCTV footage revealed that she was last seen alive on February 7 at about 9.44 PM in Parasram Nagar, along with a man later identified as Prince Kumar.
The SSP said the accused first murdered the woman with a sharp-edged weapon at his residence. He then attempted to destroy evidence by stuffing the body into an old suitcase and setting it on fire. However, fearing the foul smell, he doused the flames and kept the half-burnt body in his house from February 9 to 10.
On the intervening night of February 10 and 11, the accused transferred the body into another maroon-coloured suitcase, transported it in a silver Hyundai i20 Grand car and dumped it along Malout Road, the SSP said.
Police said the victim’s face was recognisable and a tattoo on her body helped establish her identity, after which her mobile number was traced.
SSP Yadav said, “After committing the crime, the accused got a tattoo made on his chest featuring pictures of the deceased and himself.”
Police said the investigation will reveal the exact reason for this crime. Prima facie it appears that both had a fight with each other leading to the victim’s murder. Police have also seized the car and the knife allegedly used in the crime.
The accused has no previous criminal record, the SSP said, adding that he will be produced before a court to seek police remand for further investigation.
