Woman’s body found in suitcase: Bathinda man held, tattooed victim’s face on chest

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman, whose half-burnt body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Bathinda’s Behman Diwana on February 11, within 48 hours of the victim’s identification, police said Friday. The arrested accused, Prince Kumar, kept the victim’s body at his residence for two days before disposing of it.

Jyoti Yadav, SSP Bathinda, while addressing mediapersons on Friday said the accused was a friend of the deceased and had known her for the past few months.

“The woman was staying with someone else but was friends with the accused. On February 9, both were together at his residence on Surkhpeer Road,” the SSP said, adding that the accused has admitted to being a drug addict.