Woman bank employee booked for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 20,000 in Chandigarh

A woman Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Sector 9, was booked for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 20,000 from the account of a Zirakpur woman whom she knew after issuing her an ATM/debit card and writing own cell phone number instead of the victim’s.

The CTO was identified as Kusum Lata, a resident of Himshikha Colony at Pinjore. The FIR was registered at the Sector 3 police station on Thursday. Kusum Lata is under suspension. She has reportedly confessed her misconduct during an internal probe conducted by the bank.

The FIR was lodged by Chief Manager, PNB, Sector 9, Dayalu Beck. The account, from which Rs 20,000 was withdrawn on April 21 this year, belongs to Saroj Devi of Zirakpur. Saroj Devi’s account is in Amritsar PNB branch. Saroj Devi filed a complaint with PNB, Sector 9, for the fraudulent withdrawal of money from her account on April 24.

Govardhan Kumar, husband of Saroj Devi, told Chandigarh Newsline, “Kusum Lata is known to us. She had withdrawn Rs 20,000 from the account of my wife without our knowledge. Later, she and my wife reached a compromise. We signed the compromise document at Sector 3 police station two months back.”

Police sources said, “The internal probe of PNB management established that Kusum Lata had filled out a form for issuance of ATM/debit card on behalf of Saroj Devi. She deliberately mentioned her mobile number in the form instead of Saroj Devi’s for ascertaining the OTP and green PIN number of the ATM. The internal probe established that the card was issued from PNB, Sector 9, branch on April 2. In order to cover up after generating the pin, Kusum Lata again changed the mobile number. This time, she wrote the mobile number of Saroj Devi. The internal probe also established that for covering up her misdeeds, Kusum Lata has stolen the debit card issuance register from the bank.”

In his complaint to the police, Chief Manager Dayalu Beck stated, “During the internal probe, Kusum Lata confessed that she stole debit card issuance register but now cannot produce it in the bank. She also confessed the fact that she had issued the ATM in the name of Saroj Devi and withdrew Rs 20,000 from SBI ATM at Amravati Enclave near Pinjore.”

Police said Kusum Lata was charged with cheating, forgery and destroying the evidence.