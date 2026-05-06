Woman at centre of Chandigarh murder plot? Encrypted app, land deal and nine failed hit attempts

The Chandigarh Police has uncovered what it believes is the use of encrypted messaging application Zangi to facilitate communication between the accused in the murder of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni Kubaheri, as investigators widened their probe into what is now being treated as an alleged contract killing linked to a property dispute.
On Tuesday, police secured one-day remand of property dealer Harshpreet Singh to confront him with co-accused Amreen Kaur Rai, a resident of Sector 35, who was arrested following what investigators described as a major breakthrough during the interrogation of Harshpreet and the alleged shooter, Rajan alias Piyush.
Police sources said the murder, initially suspected to be linked to gang rivalry, has now been traced to an alleged conspiracy arising out of a disputed land transaction.
According to the investigation, Amreen allegedly engaged the services of gangster Lucky Patial to eliminate Chinni Kubaheri. Police said Rajan allegedly acted as a conduit during the planning stage, arranging calls between Amreen and Patial.
“He would connect the two through conference calls or speaker mode, and in the process overheard their conversations,” a senior police officer associated with the probe said. Investigators said these disclosures became a crucial lead in identifying the alleged conspirator.
Sources said the accused allegedly relied on Zangi, an internet-based calling and messaging platform known for end-to-end encryption and minimal data storage, in an apparent attempt to evade surveillance and detection.
“The use of such platforms makes retrieval of evidence more complex, but efforts are on to extract relevant data,” a police official said.
Story continues below this ad
Investigators are now examining Amreen’s mobile phone and other electronic devices to trace chats, call records and any digital footprint that could corroborate statements made by the co-accused. A forensic examination of the devices is also under consideration.
Police said Amreen’s arrest was based on disclosure statements made by Harshpreet Singh and Rajan alias Piyush. Harshpreet is alleged to have acted as an intermediary by facilitating the initial contact between the accused parties. He was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday, which granted police one-day custody.
Officials said Harshpreet’s custodial interrogation is aimed at confronting him with Amreen to establish the sequence of events and verify the role of each accused.
Investigators have also revealed that the assailants allegedly made at least eight failed attempts to kill Chinni before succeeding on the ninth.
Story continues below this ad
Police said surveillance was mounted near a gym in Sector 9 on January 23, 24, 25 and 26, but the target escaped each time. Three to four more attempts were allegedly made in March. Reconnaissance was also carried out at his office in New Chandigarh’s Nagra Estate, but the shooters failed to get an opening.
According to police, the alleged motive was a dispute over an eight-acre land deal in New Chandigarh. Investigators said Chinni had facilitated the transaction for Amreen at Rs 1.75 crore per acre, against which she paid around Rs 4 crore in advance.
Police sources said Amreen later believed she had been overcharged and also did not receive possession of the land, triggering a dispute. Investigators allege that she subsequently entered into a conspiracy to have Chinni eliminated.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More