Woman at centre of Chandigarh murder plot? Encrypted app, land deal and nine failed hit attempts

The Chandigarh Police has uncovered what it believes is the use of encrypted messaging application Zangi to facilitate communication between the accused in the murder of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh alias Chinni Kubaheri, as investigators widened their probe into what is now being treated as an alleged contract killing linked to a property dispute.

On Tuesday, police secured one-day remand of property dealer Harshpreet Singh to confront him with co-accused Amreen Kaur Rai, a resident of Sector 35, who was arrested following what investigators described as a major breakthrough during the interrogation of Harshpreet and the alleged shooter, Rajan alias Piyush.

Police sources said the murder, initially suspected to be linked to gang rivalry, has now been traced to an alleged conspiracy arising out of a disputed land transaction.

According to the investigation, Amreen allegedly engaged the services of gangster Lucky Patial to eliminate Chinni Kubaheri. Police said Rajan allegedly acted as a conduit during the planning stage, arranging calls between Amreen and Patial.

“He would connect the two through conference calls or speaker mode, and in the process overheard their conversations,” a senior police officer associated with the probe said. Investigators said these disclosures became a crucial lead in identifying the alleged conspirator.

Sources said the accused allegedly relied on Zangi, an internet-based calling and messaging platform known for end-to-end encryption and minimal data storage, in an apparent attempt to evade surveillance and detection.

“The use of such platforms makes retrieval of evidence more complex, but efforts are on to extract relevant data,” a police official said.

Story continues below this ad

Investigators are now examining Amreen’s mobile phone and other electronic devices to trace chats, call records and any digital footprint that could corroborate statements made by the co-accused. A forensic examination of the devices is also under consideration.

Police said Amreen’s arrest was based on disclosure statements made by Harshpreet Singh and Rajan alias Piyush. Harshpreet is alleged to have acted as an intermediary by facilitating the initial contact between the accused parties. He was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday, which granted police one-day custody.

Officials said Harshpreet’s custodial interrogation is aimed at confronting him with Amreen to establish the sequence of events and verify the role of each accused.

Investigators have also revealed that the assailants allegedly made at least eight failed attempts to kill Chinni before succeeding on the ninth.

Story continues below this ad

Police said surveillance was mounted near a gym in Sector 9 on January 23, 24, 25 and 26, but the target escaped each time. Three to four more attempts were allegedly made in March. Reconnaissance was also carried out at his office in New Chandigarh’s Nagra Estate, but the shooters failed to get an opening.

According to police, the alleged motive was a dispute over an eight-acre land deal in New Chandigarh. Investigators said Chinni had facilitated the transaction for Amreen at Rs 1.75 crore per acre, against which she paid around Rs 4 crore in advance.

Police sources said Amreen later believed she had been overcharged and also did not receive possession of the land, triggering a dispute. Investigators allege that she subsequently entered into a conspiracy to have Chinni eliminated.