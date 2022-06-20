scorecardresearch
Woman ASI killed in road accident

By: Express News Service | Ambala |
June 20, 2022 4:19:30 am
A woman Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) died in a road accident near Garnala village in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased police officer, Suman (38), was driving her car to Naringarh for municipal election duty and crashed into a tree. Eyewitnesses called the police who reached the spot and after inspection, called her family.

Panjokhra police station incharge Anant Ram said that it is uncertain whether the car crashed into the tree directly or if it was hit by another vehicle. The police are investigating the incident.

