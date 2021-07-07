Chandigarh: Woman and grandson killed in road accident, four injured

The injured were admitted to GMSH-16. Their condition is stated to be stable.

A woman and her grandson were killed, and four others were injured in a road accident at the intersection of Dhanas village near Dhanas Lake in the wee hours Tuesday. The victims were riding in an autorickshaw which was reportedly hit by a speeding truck. The incident took place around 3.30am.

The victims were identified as Bhagwati Devi, 70, and Chanchal, 14, while the injured were identified as auto driver Ramu and three other passengers, Rahul, 25, Vinod, 27, and Sanju, 30. The injured were admitted to GMSH-16. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Police said all of them are residents of Dhanas village and belonged to one family. They were going to the vegetable market in Grain Market, Sector 26, whereas the truck was coming towards Dadumajra Dumping Ground from the side of PGI.

Sources maintained, “Though an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver, the possibility of negligence on the part of the autorickshaw driver, Ramu, cannot be ruled out. The spot inspection suggests that auto hit the truck’s rear side, which indicates that the truck had crossed half of the intersection. The auto then overturned multiple times, while the truck escaped from the spot after the accident. A few passersby noted down the registration number of the truck. The driver will be arrested shortly.”

The people injured in the accident were rescued by the passersby, who were also going to the Grain Market, Sector 26. The police control room was informed about the accident and the injured were rushed to GMSH-16 in police vehicles. The woman and her grandson had received severe head injuries and were declared brought dead. At least three of the injured received minor fractures. A police officer said, “The intersection of Dhanas village is a blind spot. There is no electricity/street light at this point. There were six people in the auto, including the auto driver. The truck driver will be arrested shortly.” The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem examination. A case was registered at PS 11. The city roads have witnessed over 54 fatal casualties in over 110 road accidents since January 1 this year.

Three days back, a fruit seller riding in an auto was killed and the auto driver received injuries on their way to Grain Market, Sector 26. They were hit by a speeding car at Transport Light Point-26.