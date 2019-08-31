Woman among three killed in accidents in Mohali district

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents in the district in the last 24 hours.

The first incident was reported from Siswan-Baddi road when a car hit a man. The victim was identified as Usha Muni, 50, a resident of Maloya in Chandigarh. He worked as a driver with a private company and was going to Baddi when the accident happened on Thursday evening.

Man killed as water tanker hits bike in Panchkula A 27-year-old man was killed on Thursday after a water tanker hit his bike and then ran over him, killing him on the spot. The incident happened near Industrial Area, Phase 1. The accused was absconding, said police officials. The deceased, identified as Bhushan Verma, was a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur. He worked at a private firm in Industrial Area, Phase 1, Panchkula. The victim’s brother-in-law Kuldeep Verma, a resident of Peer Muchhala, Zirakpur, lodged an FIR against the tractor driver at the police station of Sector 20 under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Kuldeep was an eyewitness. Police officials said the vehicle had been seized and the accused identified. “He belongs to Punjab and would be caught soon,” said Vijay, SHO of Sector 20 police station. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital of Sector 6 and was handed over to the victim’s family on Friday morning. The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday evening.

The complainant in the case, Puran Chand Tiwari, told the police that Usha Muni stopped his car near Dr Dewan Singh Kalepani Memorial building for taking some rest.

“Usha Muni came out of the car. After having some rest, he was entering the car when a speeding car which was coming from Mullanpur side hit him. He suffered serious injuries,” Tiwari stated in his complaint.

Usha Muni was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he was declared dead.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked Gursharan Singh, the driver of the car, under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.

The second accident was reported from Bhago Majra village under Sohana police station. The accident occurred when a tipper truck hit a bike on Landran-Banur road.

The victim was identified as Gagandeep Singh, 25, a resident of Kharar. Gagandeep was going to Banur from Kharar on his bike on Thursday evening. When he reached near Bhagomajra village, the truck which was coming from the opposite side hit him after the truck driver lost control of his vehicle.

Gagandeep died on the spot. Police registered a case against an unknown truck driver at the Sohana police station. The accused driver managed to flee.

The third case was reported from Lalru when a car hit a scooter. The victim, identified as Rani, 50, was going to a hospital with her husband Shiv Kumar. The accident occurred near Dappar toll plaza.

Shiv Kumar, who too was injured in the accident, told the police that he was taking his wife to Derabassi when the accident occurred.

He added that the car hit them from the rear when they crossed Dappar toll plaza. Police booked an unknown car driver who fled.