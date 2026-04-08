Woman among four held with 16.8 kg of heroin in Phagwara

Punjab Police seized 16.8 kg heroin in Phagwara and arrested four people, including a woman, in a Pakistan-linked narcotics smuggling case. (Representative Image)

Kapurthala police claim to have busted a Pakistan-backed narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of its four operatives, including a woman, and seized 16.8 kg of heroin from their possession.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday the arrested persons have been identified as Balwinder Singh of Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi, Sumanpreet Kaur of Gohalwar in Amritsar, Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, all residents of Dauke village in Amritsar.

Police teams also impounded the Maruti Baleno car they were travelling in.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the drug trafficking was being orchestrated at the behest of Pakistan and Dubai-based handlers. The consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was intended for delivery in Chandigarh,” Yadav said.