Woman among four held with 16.8 kg of heroin in Phagwara

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Kapurthala police claim to have busted a Pakistan-backed narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of its four operatives, including a woman, and seized 16.8 kg of heroin from their possession.
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday the arrested persons have been identified as Balwinder Singh of Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi, Sumanpreet Kaur of Gohalwar in Amritsar, Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, all residents of Dauke village in Amritsar.
Police teams also impounded the Maruti Baleno car they were travelling in.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the drug trafficking was being orchestrated at the behest of Pakistan and Dubai-based handlers. The consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was intended for delivery in Chandigarh,” Yadav said.
The DGP said, “Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.”
Sharing operational details, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said acting on secret information, a strategic trap was laid by Phagwara police teams.
“When the police intercepted the suspects’ Baleno car, the accused attempted to run over the police party to escape. After a high-speed chase, the police had to fire rounds at the vehicle’s tyres to bring it to a halt,” said the SSP.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 16.8 kg of heroin, the SSP added.
An FIR has been registered under section 21C of the NDPS Act and section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sadar Phagwara police station, police said.
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