Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chandigarh: Woman alleges eve-teasing, later withdraws complaint

As per the police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 5 pm when the man and some of his friends were riding on a four-wheeler.

Sources said that the woman later called the police control room and the matter was handed to Sector 11 police.

A woman on Saturday called up the police to allege that a man — later identified as an International level rower, who had participated in the Olympics — had allegedly eve-teased her.

The woman alleged that the man made an obscene gesture at her.

“A woman alleged eve teasing by a man riding in a car. The person was identified as an international-level player. Later, the woman realised that it was her misunderstanding and decided to withdraw her complaint. A compromise was reached between both the parties and the issue resolved,” an officer of Sector 11 police station said.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 03:27:41 am
