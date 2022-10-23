Chandigarh: Woman alleges eve-teasing, later withdraws complaint

A woman on Saturday called up the police to allege that a man — later identified as an International level rower, who had participated in the Olympics — had allegedly eve-teased her.

As per the police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 5 pm when the man and some of his friends were riding on a four-wheeler.

The woman alleged that the man made an obscene gesture at her.

Sources said that the woman later called the police control room and the matter was handed to Sector 11 police.

“A woman alleged eve teasing by a man riding in a car. The person was identified as an international-level player. Later, the woman realised that it was her misunderstanding and decided to withdraw her complaint. A compromise was reached between both the parties and the issue resolved,” an officer of Sector 11 police station said.