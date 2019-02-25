Woman accuses BJP leader’s son of stalking, kidnap bid at gunpoint

A 26-year-old woman has accused the son of Chandigarh BJP secretary Anita Chaudhary, Vishant Chaudhary, 27, of stalking, threatening and making an attempt to kidnap her at gunpoint near Kala Gram light point, Manimajra, on Saturday night.

In her complaint to the Chandigarh Police, which was forwarded to Panchkula police on Sunday, the woman alleged, “Vishant started chasing me from the iron market in Sector 15, Panchkula, and tried to hit my car near Housing Board light point. I called the police and in the meantime, Vishant stopped me near Kala Gram light point and tried to abduct me at gunpoint.” A native of Kurali, the woman is a dentist. She resides in a paying guest accommodation in Panchkula.

Vishant Chaudhary, a civil engineer, denied all the allegations. He said, “The woman and I studied together at a private institute situated near Barwala in Panchkula. I do not want to continue relationship with her. Even I lodged a complaint of making blackmailing calls to me against the woman and her mother with Chandigarh Police on January 13. On February 20, I lodged a complaint against the woman’s brother with Punjab Police at Kurali. Last night, the woman tried to hit my car and later called the police. I was returning from my friend’s house in Sector 9, Panchkula. I had explained these things to Chandigarh Police yesterday and today I was called by Panchkula police at Sector 5 police station. I explained everything to them.”

Police sources said the woman in her complaint stated that Vishant had been harassing her for the last three months and compelling her to continue relationship with her. Sources said the woman was in her i20 car and the suspect was in his Ciaz.

ACP (Women Police Station) Noopur Bishnoi said, “We received a report of the incident from Chandigarh Police and registering an FIR on the statement of woman. Prima facie, it is a case of stalking.”

Inspector Ajit Singh, SHO of Women Police Station, said, “The woman recorded her statement to police today. We also called the suspect Vishant Chaudhary. The matter is under investigation.”