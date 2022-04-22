Witness in his wife’s murder case, man killed by armed gunmen inside Sonipat court complex

A man was shot dead inside the Sonipat district courts complex on Friday morning by two unidentified armed men who reportedly came on a black-coloured motorcycle and fled the spot after the murder. According to the police, the man, identified as Ved Prakash, had come to the court to depose as a witness in his wife Kanika’s murder case.

Prakash was gunned down outside lawyers’ chamber number 207 and died on the spot, said the police and also informed that three teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.

According to the preliminary information, Kanika was allegedly killed by her father Vijaypal who was against her marriage with Prakash. Vijaypal had allegedly strangulated Kanika to death and had thrown her body in a canal. He was subsequently arrested. Prakash was a prime witness in this case and had gone to the court on Friday to attend a hearing into the murder case trial.

The police are trying to ascertain if Prakash’s killing was also linked with the murder of Kanika. “Information about the murder was received in the police control room. By the time the police reached the scene of crime, the assailants had already escaped. The man who was shot at had also passed away on the spot. The body was taken to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused,” said a police officer.